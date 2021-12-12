GPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 31 Vacancies In Goa Medical College By Dec 24

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) through its latest recruitment drive has invited applications to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations. The application forms have already been released and the deadline to submit the application form is December 24, 2021.

Candidates should fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the Commission against each vacant post. Candidates can check the vacancy details and steps to apply here.

GPSC recruitment 2021: Recruitment details

For Assistant Agricultural Officer: 7 posts in Directorate of Agriculture

For Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Science) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, South: 1 post in Directorate of Agriculture

For Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery: 1 post in Goa Medical College

For Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology: 1 post in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour

For Junior Physician: 1 post in Directorate of Health Services

For Medical Officer: 17 posts in Directorate of Health Services

For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Toxicology, Chemistry and Narcotics: 1 post in Goa Police Department

For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Documents: 1 post in Goa Police Department

For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Computer: 1 post in Goa Police Department

Goa Public Service Commission vacancy: Eligibility

Knowledge of Konkani language is compulsory. “In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do,” the GPSC has said.

GPSC releases admit cards for exams scheduled on Dec 18

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct computer based recruitment test on December 18 for selection to various posts. the vacancies are out for College Director Physical Education, Junior Pathologist, Assistant Professor in Konkani, Assistant Professor in Pharmacology, Public Health Dentist, Junior Gynecologist, Light Vehicle Driver in GPSC, Junior Assistant in GPSC, and Repeat Prescreening Test of Block Development Officer. Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.