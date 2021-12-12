Last Updated:

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 31 Vacancies In Goa Medical College By Dec 24

GPSC has invited applications to fill 31 posts. Along with this GPSC has also released the admit cards for exams scheduled on Dec 18, 2021. Check details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
GPSC

Image: Unsplash


Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) through its latest recruitment drive has invited applications to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations. The application forms have already been released and the deadline to submit the application form is December 24, 2021. 

Candidates should fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the Commission against each vacant post. Candidates can check the vacancy details and steps to apply here. 

GPSC recruitment 2021: Recruitment details

  • For Assistant Agricultural Officer: 7 posts in Directorate of Agriculture
  • For Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Science) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, South: 1 post in Directorate of Agriculture
  • For Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery: 1 post in Goa Medical College
  • For Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology: 1 post in Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour
  • For Junior Physician: 1 post in Directorate of Health Services
  • For Medical Officer: 17 posts in Directorate of Health Services
  • For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Toxicology, Chemistry and Narcotics: 1 post in Goa Police Department
  • For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Documents: 1 post in Goa Police Department
  • For Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory in Computer: 1 post in Goa Police Department

Goa Public Service Commission vacancy: Eligibility

Knowledge of Konkani language is compulsory. “In case of non-availability of suitable candidates with the knowledge of Konkani for the posts in professional colleges, Consultants in Directorate of Health Services and highly technical/scientific posts, the Goa Public Service Commission may recommend a candidate if otherwise found fit and this requirement can be relaxed by the Government, on the recommendation of the Goa Public Service Commission, if the Government is of the opinion that it is necessary or expedient so to do,” the GPSC has said.

GPSC releases admit cards for exams scheduled on Dec 18

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct computer based recruitment test on December 18 for selection to various posts. the vacancies are out for College Director Physical Education, Junior Pathologist, Assistant Professor in Konkani, Assistant Professor in Pharmacology, Public Health Dentist, Junior Gynecologist, Light Vehicle Driver in GPSC, Junior Assistant in GPSC, and Repeat Prescreening Test of Block Development Officer. Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.

READ | GPSC State Tax Inspector Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 243 vacancies, graduates eligible
READ | GPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till March 29
READ | GPSC prelims 2021 final answer key out: Here's how to check it on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
READ | GPSC Prelims admit card for Deputy Director & other posts out, here's direct link to check
READ | Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams; Check new dates
Tags: GPSC, Goa Public Service Commission, Goa Police
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND