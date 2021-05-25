GSEB 12th Board Exams To Be Held Soon, Announces Gujarat Education Minister On Twitter

The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has recently announced that the HSC Class 12 exams are going to be conducted soon. So it's highly likely that Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will announce the GSEB 12th board exam date soon. The GSEB Class 12th exams had been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and students are eager to find out the dates for the exam.

GSEB 12th Board Exam Date

As per a tweet made by Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the GSEB 12th exam date will be announced soon, after a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gujrat to review the COVID-19 conditions. Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made the Tweet after a high-level meeting with the Union misters that took place to discuss the issues regarding the pending board and entrance exams. You can take a look at the the Gujarat Education Minister's Tweet down below.

ગુજરાતવતી બોલતા મેં જણાવ્યું કે વિધાર્થીના સ્વાસ્થ્યની સંપૂર્ણ કાળજી લેવામાં આવે અને એના ભવિષ્યની પણ ચિંતા કરવામાં આવે એ પ્રકારનું આયોજન કરવું જોઈએ. ગુજરાત ધોરણ 12 વિજ્ઞાન અને સામાન્ય પ્રવાહની પરીક્ષા લેશે.સમય અને પદ્ધતિ માનનીય મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી સાથે ચર્ચા કરીને નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. pic.twitter.com/K7ah3cWMjH — Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (@imBhupendrasinh) May 23, 2021

As per his Twitter announcement, he recommends that the plan should be made keeping into consideration the health and safety of the students and their future. He also announced that the Gujarat government will be conducting the class 12 examination shortly. Dates will be announced shortly after a meeting with the Gujarat Chief Minister. The Gujarat government has already decided to promote the students of Class 10 without examination, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the decision.

A large number of universities, state education boards, and the CBSE have delayed or cancelled their board examinations due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Most boards have taken the decision to pass the Class 10 students or have created a grading criteria based on past marks and projects. However, as for Class 12 exams, most states and CBSE have postponed the exams as Class 12 exams are a crucial part of every students' career. Most class 12 students are waiting with baited breaths for news about the exam dates. Stay tuned for more GSEB board latest news and other exam updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK