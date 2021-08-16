GSEB 12th Science Result 2021 For Repeater Students Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has published the GSEB 12th science repeater result 2021. Those candidates who took the re-appear exam can check their marks by visiting the official website of the GSEB 12th Result 2021. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government canceled the exams for class 10 and class 12. Meanwhile, the results for the GSEB 10th result and the GSEB HSC result 2021 for Science, Arts, and Commerce regular students have been declared already.

Gujarat board science result 2021

This year, around 1.7 lakh students registered their names for the Gujarat Board HSC exam and the passing pass percentage stood at 100%. All the private students who were not satisfied with the exam results appeared in the exam. The students were also given an option to select the practical and examination conducted by the board. This result is for the same examination which was held recently.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2021 | Direct link to check GSEB 12th Result 2021

Although the results have been released on the official website of GSHSEB, a lot of students face problems while checking their results. Students can check their results by visiting the official website. i.e. gseb.org or GSEB 12th Science Result 2021 can also be accessed by clicking on the direct link here- GSEB 12th Science Repeater Result 2021

GSEB 12th science repeater result 2021 | Here's a quick and easy way to check and download your GSEB 12th result 2021