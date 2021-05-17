GSEB Class 12 Exam Postponed Again, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

The Gujarat Government has announced the rescheduling of the Class 12 Board examinations, stating that they will be held at an appropriate time once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state. Previously, the GSEB Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25. Following this, the State Government stated that it will review the COVID-19 situation in the state on May 15 and accordingly announce the new dates for the GSEB Class 12 exams.

GSEB Class 12 exam postponed once again, New dates to be announced soon

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addressed the media and said that the exams will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation is under control. However, he made it clear that the Class 12 board exams are essential for students' higher education, thus eliminating the speculation of cancellation of such exams. This is the second that the state government has taken such a decision regarding the GSEB class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the revised dates are yet to be announced, students are advised to be up to date with GSEB news and updates via the official website as they will be updated soon. Speculations suggest that the Gujarat Class 12th board exam will be conducted in July this year.

GSEB Class 10 exam cancelled

The GSEB Class 10 board exam has been announced to be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani himself took this decision and granted mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board. However, students who failed to secure passing marks in their earlier attempts (repeaters) would have to appear for the Class 10 board exam this year. The dates for this exam will be announced after assessing the situation in the state once COVID-19 cases drop. Previously, the state government had also granted mass promotion to the students of Classes 1 to 9 along with students of Class 11 as the current situation would not have been favourable for the conduction of the exams in an offline mode.

