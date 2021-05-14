GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Exams 2021 Cancelled, Mass Promotion Announced

Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has cancelled the class 10 board exam in the state in view of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. The Gujarat government on Thursday announced to cancel the class 10 board exams and promote the students without examination. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to cancel the class 10 board exam in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

GSEB Class 10 board exam cancelled

The state government had earlier announced to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 between May 10 and 25. Approximately,12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear for the board exams this year. Now, the government has decided to altogether cancel the board exams for Class 10 and give mass promotion to the regular students. A decision on holding Class 12 board exams is yet to be taken by the government.

A decision regarding "repeaters", students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release. Gujarat government has already granted mass promotion to the students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. When coronavirus cases suddenly started increasing in April, the government had indefinitely postponed the exams and said a fresh schedule will be announced in mid-May.

CBSE, ICSE and almost all state boards have postponed or cancelled their board exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka government postponed the SSLC exam. Few of the remaining states are yet to take decision on conducting the board exam.