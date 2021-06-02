GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Following the centre's decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams, the Gujarat government has also cancelled its state board class 12 exam. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Wednesday cancelled of class 12th board examination, State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasam said. The GSEB class 12 exam was scheduled to begin on July 1.

GSEB had on Tuesday released the revised date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the schedule, the GSEB class 10 and 12 exams were to begin on July 1. The GSEB class 10 exam will conclude on July 8 while the class 12 exam was scheduled to end on July 10. Click here for GSEB class 10, 12 board exam schedule. However, the class 12 exam has now been cancelled in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Class 12 exam update

CBSE had cancelled the class 12 board exam on Tuesday after a high-level meeting was chaired by PM Modi. Cabinet ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nirmal Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Prakash Javdekar were present in the two-hour-long meeting virtually.

Following the decision, other state governments have also started reviewing their decision regarding their concern state board exams. State governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal have called meetings with their officials to review the decision. Haryana government has also cancelled the Class 12 board exams.