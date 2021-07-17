GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Here's How To Check 12th Science Result Online

Quick links:
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday at 8:00 am declared the Gujarat Board result 2021. GHSEB 12th result 2021 is now available at the official website gseb.org. Schools can download the HSC result 2021, and students can collect their mark sheets from schools later. GSEB said that it would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.
The GSEB 12th result was declared for over 6.83 lakh students out of which 1.40 lakh students are of science stream and 5.43 lakh are of general stream which includes arts and commerce.
According to Gujarat Board's order, schools will have to provide the result and scorecards to candidates of class 12th. Therefore, candidates waiting for results are advised to contact schools post 8:00 am on Saturday for being updated. Board is also expected to release the result for Arts and Commerce students anytime soon. Therefore, class 12th students are advised to keep checking websites for being updated about GSEB 12th Result 2021 Date.
