GSEB HSC Result 2021 Declared For Commerce And Arts Repeater Exams, Check Result Link Here

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board has released Gujarat class 12th results for Commerce & Arts repeater exams. Over 1.14 lakh students appeared for repeater exams this year. The results have been released for Commerce and Arts stream. The results that have been declared are now available on the Gujarat Board official website that is gseb.org. A total of 1,14,193 students who appeared for the repeater exam includes both private and regular students. Students who took the exams can now check their HSC Result 2021 by following the steps mentioned below.

The state board has achieved a pass percentage of 27.83% this year. Students in order to check their results easily should be ready with their six-digit seat number. The direct link to access Gujarat Board 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater result is also mentioned below.

GSEB HSC repeater result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board which is gsebeservice.com.

On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ and switch to the latest result section

OR here is the direct link to check GSEB HSC Result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their six-digit seat number and click on ‘Go’ option being displayed on the right side

The result will be displayed on the screen, cross-check and download the GSEB HSC Result 2021 of repeater exams.

Candidates are also advised to take printout of their scorecards for future reference

Students are hereby informed that the physical copy of their mark sheets will be provided by their respective schools. Therefore, candidates should make sure to contact the school admin department to know details like mark sheet distribution date and time. To be noted that this year, the board exams were cancelled due to COVID 19 pandemic in the state as well as the country. The results have been prepared and declared on the basis of the internal assessment policy prepared by the state board. Students who were not satisfied with their scores were provided with a chance to appear for the repeater exam. Recently board also released GSEB result for HSC Science repeater exams.