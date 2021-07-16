GSEB HSC Result 2021 For Science Stream To Be Declared On July 17 At 8 Am

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat HSC Science Result 2021 on Saturday morning. The official notification released by Gujarat Board reads, "the Board plans to announce GSEB 12th Science Stream Result 2021 on 17th July 2021 at 8 AM in the morning". Results can be accessed after 8 am on the official website www.gsebeservice.com

Nearly 1.4 lakh students are expected to check the results for the science stream. To be noted that exams were cancelled by State Board like other boards this year due to COVID situation in State as well as the country. The Board decided to compile GSEB HSC Science Result on the basis of an alternative evaluation policy. As per the policy, students are required to achieve Grade D in individual subjects to pass the examination.

However, students from PWD category must score 20 percent marks in order to pass the class 12th examination. GSEB students who will score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in any subject will have to go through GSEB supplementary exams to improve their performance and qualify. Gujarat Board has also decided to conduct an exam for students who won't be satisfied with their marks. However, dates of re-exam have not been released and will be released once the COVID situation normalizes.

How to check Gujarat Board 12th Science result

To be noted that a major change being implemented this year is that students won't be able to see results on the website http://www.gsebeservice.com at 8 am. The result will be uploaded for the senior secondary schools. Schools will have to access the Class 12 GSEB result Science stream by using their index numbers and passwords. According to Board's order, schools will have to provide the result and scorecards to candidates of class 12th. Therefore, candidates waiting for results are advised to contact schools post 8 am on Saturday for being updated. Board is also expected to release the result for Arts and Commerce students anytime soon. Therefore, class 12th students are advised to keep checking websites for being updated about GSEB 12th Result 2021 Date.