GSEB Result 2020: GSEB SSC Supplementary Result To Be Announced Today On Gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, will be announcing the Class 10 supplementary exam result today. The GSEB SSC supplementary exam was held in August 2020 for the students who had failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB Class SSC board exams. The GSEB Class 10 exams were initially conducted in March 2020 before the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to find out more about the supplementary class 10 results.

GSEB Result 2020: Updates

On its official website, the Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, (GSEB) mentioned that the GSEB result 2020 will be sent at Taluka level on September 18. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can expect to receive their results by September 21. This year the GSEB SSC supplementary result announcement was delayed, as the exam itself was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted on August 25.

GSEB: About the Board

The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board were established under “The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972” and the institution’s primary responsibilities is conducting board exams and also administering secondary and higher secondary schools. GSEB is also involved in preparing a syllabus and recommending textbooks to be used in schools in Gujarat. The GSEB is also charged with the responsibility for tasks such as recognition of new schools and performance evaluation as well as inspection of schools associated with it. In addition to its long list of responsibilities the GSEB also conducts the GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Test).

83 candidates clear the CSEET from Ahemdabad

On Thursday, September 18, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the result of its executive courses entrance exam, the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The ICSI on its official website revealed that 82 candidates from Ahmedabad had successfully cleared the test. For the CSEET exam, 142 candidates were registered in Ahmedabad from which only 108 took the test. The examination was conducted in online mode on August 29 and 31. All the candidates who have passed the exams will be eligible to take executive courses offered by the ICSI. According to the ICSI official website, throughout India, 77.24% examinees have cleared for admission to ICSI executive courses.

