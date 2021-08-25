GSEB SSC Repeater Result 2021 Declared, Here Are Steps To Check Scorecards

The GSEB Repeater Result 2021 for SSC repeater, private and isolated category has been released by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The GSEB SSC Repeater Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website gseb.org. Students who took the exam in the month of July 2021 and were waiting for results can now check their scorecards on the website mentioned above. In order to check their results quickly, students should be ready with their SSC repeater exam seat number. The seat number is mentioned on the hall tickets.

To be noted that Gujarat Board conducted the repeater examination from July 15, 2021 for the repeater students as well as for private candidates. The results have now been declared. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their GSHSEB scorecards.

GSEB class 10 repeater result download: Check steps

Candidates should visit the official website which is gseb.org

On the homepage, candidates will see a column that asks for 7 digits Seat No.

Message on the homepage reads, “Please confirm the result with your actual marksheet also.”

After entering the seat number, click on the go option

This year, over 3.26 lakh candidates registered for the Gujarat 10th Repeater Exams 2021. Out of these, only 2,98,817 candidates appeared. In 2021, only 10.04% of candidates managed to qualify for certificates. The pass percentage for female candidates was recorded at 12.75% and for male candidates was recorded at 8.77%.

Following the official notice, students are advised to check their results with the actual marksheet. The GSEB board will also send the original mark sheet, certificate to the schools. However, the exact dates of distribution have not been announced yet. Board will release separate notification for the same and students will have to contact their schools for the documents.

GSEB has already released the HSC Science and HSC General Repeater Result 2021. The SSC Repeater result has also been declared now and is available online. The state board has achieved a pass percentage of 27.83% this year. Students in order to check their results easily should be ready with their six-digit seat number. Here is the direct link to check GSEB HSC Result 2021