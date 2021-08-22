GSECL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment For 155 Posts Of Jr Engineer To Begin On August 25

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has released GSECL Recruitment Notification. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for Junior Engineer or Vidyut Sahayak posts. A total of 155 candidates will be selected under this recruitment drive. Candidates can find the detailed information related to GSECL Recruitment 2021 at the official website gsecl.in. Interested candidates are hereby informed that the last day to apply for GSECL JE Recruitment 2021 is September 14, 2021. It is to be noted that the knowledge of Gujarati is essential.

GSECL Recruitment: Details

The position for which candidates will be selected is that of Electrical Jr Engineer

Mechanical Jr Engineer

Metallurgy Jr Engineer

Civil Jr Engineer

Instrumentation & Control Jr Engineer

Electronics & Communication Jr Engineer

Age Limit

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved category should be 35 years of age

Eligible candidates from the reserved and EWS categories should be 40 years of age

Candidates are hereby informed that certain age relaxations are allowed by the corporation. Details can be checked on the official website.

GSECL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notification has been released on August 25, 2021

The last date to apply online is September 14, 2021

GSECL Recruitment: Selection Process

The interested candidates who will apply will have to go through a selection test. The test will be conducted online and will comprise five sections. Among those five sections, Section I and II will have questions from General Knowledge and English. Section III will have questions from the specific field of Engineering. Section IV & V will have questions from Computer and Gujarati Knowledge. GSECL junior engineer Recruitment exam will be conducted for 100 marks and 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will have to apply online on the website.

Gujarat Vidyut Sahayak Salary