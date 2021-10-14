GSRTC Final Answer Key 2021 For Conductor Post Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

GSTRTC Recruitment update: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has released the GSRTC Final Answer Key 2021. The final answer key that has been released is for the position of Conductor. The examination for the same was conducted on September 5, 2021. The final answer key has been uploaded on the official website at gsrtc.in and the steps to download the same have been mentioned here.

To be noted that this answer key is final in nature. It means that the provisional answer key had already been released and candidates were given an option to raise objections if they want to. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the provisional key. Through this recruitment drive, 2389 candidates will be selected. Candidates should further note that Question X of Set A, B, C, and D have been cancelled by GSRTC. Thus, all candidates who appeared in the examination will be getting one mark.

GSRTC Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website-gsrtc.in.

On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the "Final_Answer_Key" option for the post of Conductor.

A new PDF will be displayed on the screen that will consist the final answer key

Candidates are advised to cross-check the details and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to final answer key

Earlier it was decided that GSRTC Exam 2021 for Conductor post will be conducted on August 27, 2021. However, the exam had to be rescheduled to September 5, 2021. Candidates took the exam in pen and paper mode for a duration of 2 hours. Along with the final answer key, final OMR merit list has also been uploaded on the official website. The list contains the application number, confirmation number, and name of the candidates.