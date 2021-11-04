Last Updated:

GSSSB Senior Clerk Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Notification

GSSSB Senior Clerk Result has been announced on the official website. Here is how candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
GSSSB

Image: Shutterstock


GSSSB Senior Clerk Result 2021: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the result of the exam for the post of Senior Clerk. All those candidates who took the exam can check the Senior Clerk Result from the official website. The result can be checked at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. All those candidates who have qualified for the examination will be called for Computer Proficiency Test. Registered candidates can check the category-wise cut-off here.

  • For General cut-off is 134 marks
  • General Female - 116.50
  • General (EWS) - 127.25
  • General (EWS) Female - 110
  • SEBC - 110
  • SEBC Female - 105.75
  • SC - 122.75
  • SC Female - 112.25
  • ST - 89.75
  • ST Female - 86.50
  • Ex-Serviceman - 80.25
  • PH Blind - 80.00
  • PH Deaf - 81.00
  • Dumb PH Orth - 85.50

The exam for which the result has been released was conducted on 31 July 2021. The details on GSSSB Senior Clerk Result 2021 PDF can be checked here. The result details have also been mentioned here. Here is the direct link to view GSSSB Senior Clerk Result notification.

Details mentioned on result

  • Organization Name
  • Seat No.
  • Conf. NO
  • Name of the candidate
  • Gender
  • Registration Number
  • Selected candidates with the percentage

Steps to download GSSSB Senior Clerk Cut Off 2021 PDF

  • Candidates should visit the India Post Office website Link – https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check the “Advertisement & News” Section.
  • Click on List of candidates selected for Senior Clerk Posts “Result Cut Off Link”.
  • The Senior Clerk Cut Off 2021 will be displayed on the screen 
  • Candidates should cross-check the details like name, conf no, seat number in the selected candidate’s list
  • If the seat number is available which means that candidates have been shortlisted 
  • Candidates can download GSSSB Senior Clerk Exam Result 2021 Cut Off PDF for future references
READ | SBI Apprenticeship result for 6100 posts out, here's direct link to download result PDF
READ | OPSC Prelims result has been announced, here's step by step guide to check scorecards
READ | NIACL AO Result 2021 declared; Check how to download, exam pattern & more
READ | DUET PG result 2021 announced; See steps to check and download scorecard
READ | Calicut University Exam Result 2021 for 1st, 2nd & 4th semester out; check direct link
Tags: GSSSB, Gujarat, GSSSB Senior Clerk Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND