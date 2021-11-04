GSSSB Senior Clerk Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Notification

GSSSB Senior Clerk Result 2021: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has announced the result of the exam for the post of Senior Clerk. All those candidates who took the exam can check the Senior Clerk Result from the official website. The result can be checked at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. All those candidates who have qualified for the examination will be called for Computer Proficiency Test. Registered candidates can check the category-wise cut-off here.

For General cut-off is 134 marks

General Female - 116.50

General (EWS) - 127.25

General (EWS) Female - 110

SEBC - 110

SEBC Female - 105.75

SC - 122.75

SC Female - 112.25

ST - 89.75

ST Female - 86.50

Ex-Serviceman - 80.25

PH Blind - 80.00

PH Deaf - 81.00

Dumb PH Orth - 85.50

The exam for which the result has been released was conducted on 31 July 2021. The details on GSSSB Senior Clerk Result 2021 PDF can be checked here. The result details have also been mentioned here. Here is the direct link to view GSSSB Senior Clerk Result notification.

Details mentioned on result

Organization Name

Seat No.

Conf. NO

Name of the candidate

Gender

Registration Number

Selected candidates with the percentage

Steps to download GSSSB Senior Clerk Cut Off 2021 PDF