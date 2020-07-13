GTU Likely To Announce Exam Schedule In 2-3 Days, VC Sheth Assures 'no Need To Panic'

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) may announce its examination schedule in two to three days, said Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth while talking to the media. According to reports, GTU could become the first university in India to conduct MCQ, OMR-based format examinations after the state's education department announced varsities can conduct examinations in the online, offline format as it has been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Read: GTU Exam Time Table And Other News Related To Technological University

'No need to panic'

The announcement came after students complained that they have been waiting for the university to declare an updated time-table so they could prepare for the examination accordingly. As per reports, nearly 60,000 students from bachelor's and diploma degrees of pharmacy and engineering are waiting for the university to declare a revised examination schedule, which the varsity officials said they are working on. Navin Sheth assured students that there is no need to panic as they will get 15 days to head-start to prepare for their examinations. According to reports, students at the university are also concerned about the changed guidelines of the examinations, which they fear may not be in their favour.

Read: GTU Exam News: Gujarat Technological University Declares Cancellation Of Final Sem Exams

Media reports suggest that Masters students are also worried as the university is yet to announce the exam schedule despite announcing that online exams will be conducted before July 30. The GTU, which is an academic and research institution offering courses in engineering, architecture, management, pharmacy, computer science had earlier planned to conduct offline descriptive examinations but after students raised concern about their safety amid COVID-19 pandemic, the varsity decided to postpone them. Educational institutions across the country are either cancelling or postponing examinations in wake of coronavirus crisis.

Read: GGTU Admit Card 2020: When It Will Release And How To Download

Read: Mumbai University Row: UGC Insists On Exams But MU Stands Firm On Its Cancellation Call

