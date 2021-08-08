GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University Invites Application For Post Graduate Courses

GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University through a notification informed that it has started the registration process for GU Admissions 2021. The registration process started on 6th August 2021. It will continue till 31st August 2021. Interested candidates who wish to apply for various post-graduate courses can apply online. It can be done through the Gauhati University official website - admissions.gauhati.ac.in. The complete schedule is available on the website mentioned above or it can also be checked here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses by following the steps given below.

GU Admissions 2021: Complete Schedule

The application form was released on 6th August 2021

Last date to apply for the same is 31st August 2021

The admit cards for GU exam will be released on 10th September 2021

The entrance exam will be conducted between 15th to 17th September 2021

Results or rank list will be announced on 26th and 27th September 2021

Selected candidates will have to take admission on 29th or 30th September 2021

Classes will start on 1st October 2021

GU Admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of Gauhati University that is admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'GU Admissions 2021'

Candidates will have to enter login details or registration details

Form will be displayed on the screen, fill the form and do the payment

Post filling all the forms, click on submit button

Post clicking on submit button the application form will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page

Also keep a printout with yourself

Candidates are hereby informed that application form, admit cards, or results everything will be available only on the official website. The dedicated official website is admissions.gauhati.ac.in. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated.