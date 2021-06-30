Gujarat Board 10th Result 2021 Declared, 100% Students Pass On Basis Of Internal Exams

Gujarat Board 10th result 2021: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has announced GSEB SSC Result 2021 on Tuesday evening. As per the official notice, the pass percentage recorded this year is 100% as all the registered students have been promoted by the state board. This is the first time when the board decided to promote all the students as final exams were not conducted this year due to COVID pandemic. The results have been calculated on the basis of internal assessment criteria. Students can directly check Gujarat GSEB Class 10 result at gseb.org. Here is a step-by-step guide to check results online.

More than 8 lakh 50 thousand students had registered this year. Out of them, around 4.90 lakh students were boys and 3.66 lakh candidates were girls. As per reports more than 17 thousand students have recorded A1 grades, More than 57 thousand students secured A2 grades. Maximum students have secured C1 and C2 grades.

GSEB 10th result 2021: How to check

Here is the direct link to check the GSEB result

Login for Schools with Index Number and Password

Enter the captcha and click on submit button and school results will be opened

OR visit the official website gsebservice.com

Click on the link for Board Website

Go to the result section and click on the latest result

By entering the required details and clicking on submit button, the result will be displayed

Download and print for future reference

GSEB Result: Points to remember

In such cases where students do not have roll number, they have to contact the respective school

Schools will give information regarding student's result

Board has also released helpline number 9099971902, in case any help is required

GSEB SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The board did not conduct the exams this year. The decision was taken by State Government by looking at the ongoing COVID situation in state and nation. Board decided on alternative evaluation criteria. Results have been calculated on the basis of class 9 and 10 results. The result calculation was based on the 40:20:30:10 ratio. 40% marks of Class 9 half-yearly and annual examination marks have been considered. 20% marks of Class 9 internal exams have been considered. 30% marks of internal exams held for Class 10th exam have been considered and 10% marks have been calculated on the basis of Class 10 unit test marks.