Gujarat Government To Open Five New Medical Colleges In Tribal Areas, Declares CM Rupani

The Gujarat government has given its approval for opening five new medical colleges in tribal areas of the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday, on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. In his address, Rupani also said his government would spend Rs 1,00,000 crore under the 'Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna-2' during the next five years for the welfare of tribals.

While celebrating the 'World Tribal Day', Gujarat CM virtually inaugurated tribal-centric projects worth Rs 487 crore and performed a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for projects amounting to Rs 1,222 crore. He completed a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the main campus of the 'Birsa Munda Tribal University, which will come up near Rajpipla town in the tribal-dominated Narmada district of Gujarat.

This was part of a nine-day event to mark his completion of five years as CM. Rupani became the chief minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly polls. Rupani, while addressing the gathering said, "My government has approved the setting up of five new medical colleges in tribal areas of the state. Birsa Munda struggled for the uplift of tribals. It is a matter of great pride that a university in his name is coming up here. This university, coming up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, will help tribal youths in building their careers."

Birsa Munda Tribal University

The Birsa Munda Tribal University came into existence in 2017 and started its academic activities from a college in Rajpipla. The main campus, which will come up at the cost of around Rs 400 crore on a 39-acre land, will also have hostels to accommodate 500 boys and girls, a sports complex, auditorium, laboratories, research centres and staff quarters.

The university would offer graduation, post-graduation, and even doctoral courses in arts, commerce, science, traditional art and skill, and herbal medicine.

Expenditure details on 'Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojna-2'

The Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna for the welfare and development of tribals was started by Narendra Modi in 2007 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. In his address, Rupani said his government would spend Rs 1,00,000 crore under the 'Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojna-2' during the next five years.

"Our PM (Modi) had introduced the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna (VKY) when he was the chief minister to bring tribals into the mainstream. All the 52 tribal-dominated talukas of Gujarat were deprived of development under the previous Congress rule in Gujarat,'' Rupani said.

He further added that Rs 90,000 crore had been spent on various developmental works in those tribal areas under the scheme. He said the money was spent on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and irrigation-related projects in tribal areas of the state. 'In the previous budget, we had announced the launch of the second edition of VKY. We have planned to spend Rs 1,00,000 crore under the VKY-2 during the next five years for the welfare of tribals in Gujarat,' said Rupani.

Image Credit: PTI