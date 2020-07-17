Gujarat Schools May Reopen In November, Curriculum To Be Reduced By 20-30%: Report

Schools in Gujarat may not reopen before November and the pre-primary section may not see the academic year for them start at all due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to media reports, at a meeting chaired by Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on July 16, it was decided that schools in the state should not reopen before November and Diwali and Navratri break should be cancelled to cover up the loss in lessons. As per reports, the curriculum for students may be reduced by 20 to 30 percent as suggested by educationists and academicians who attended the meet.

Three shift classes?

According to reports, it was also suggested at the meeting that board examinations for classes X and XII should be postponed to June next year so that anxiety levels among students and parents can be brought down. If schools reopen in November, classes for students should be conducted in three shifts to maintain adequate social distancing norms, suggested attendees of the meet. During the meeting, it was also suggested that mobile vans should be used in rural areas where internet connectivity is limited as students there are suffering huge teaching losses as they are unable to access online classes started by schools.

The idea to postpone reopening of school comes as India is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases with a daily rise of more than 20,000 for the past one week or so. Gujarat is one of the worst-hit states in India with over 45,000 confirmed cases so far and more than 2,000 deaths, fourth-highest in all of India after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu. India has become the third country in the world to breach the 1 million mark as it has over 1.3 million cases and over 25,600 deaths.

