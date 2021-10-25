Last Updated:

Gujarat LRB Recruitment: Apply For Over 10400 Constable Vacancies By Nov 9

Gujarat LRB Constable Posts recruitment: Applications are being invited for over 10400 positions. Interested candidates can check recruitment details here.

Gujarat LRB

Gujarat LRB Recruitment 2021: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board also known as Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has announced a recruitment drive. Through that recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for the position of Constable. Over 10,400 candidates will be selected to work in the Gujarat Police Department.

Interested candidates must know that the online application link is activated and can be checked at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. All the interested candidates should make sure to submit their applications online by November 9, 2021. In order to apply for the posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. The recruitment details have been mentioned here. Candidates can also visit the official website to see Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Recruitment notification

LRB Constable posts recruitment: Important Dates

  • The notification has been released on October 23, 2021
  • The last date of submission is November 9, 2021

Recruitment notification: Details

The notice reads that the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have completed intermediate from a recognized board. Candidates must know that applications submitted through any other mode except online will not be accepted. Therefore, candidates should not try to submit forms via post or in-person. As mentioned above, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, and that needs to be paid by general students till October 26, 2021.

Candidates will have to scan and upload their passport-size photograph and signature ONLY in JPG format. The file size for photograph and signature must not exceed 15 KB. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and maximum age to apply is 33 years.

Here is the direct link to official notification

Steps to apply

  • Interested candidates will have to click on this link
  • Under column 'Select Advertisement by Department' click on 'LRB ( Lokrakshak Recruitment Board )'
  • Click on apply
  • Application window will be displayed on the screen, fill in the details, submit documents and pay application fee
  • Post submitting, keep a copy of form and submission page for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

