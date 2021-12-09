Gujarat NEET UG Counselling: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Gujarat NEET UG update: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat will be reopening the registration portal for NEET UG counselling on Friday, December 10. To be noted that the online application window for Gujarat NEET UG counselling was closed on November 28, 2021. Since the window will be reopening tomorrow, candidates will be able to submit photocopies of documents and verify those at the help centres between December 11 and December 15, 2021. Post the completion of all the processes, the Gujarat NEET merit list will be published at medadmgujarat.org. However, no official date has been announced till now.
The official statement released reads, "The candidate has to take prior appointment for the verification of documents and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the Gandhinagar Help Center only. Candidates can select the dates for the documents verification at the time of printing the Registration Slip".
“For any guidance about registration or for further process of admission, candidate has to visit help center. List of help center is mentioned on the website of admission committee: www.medadmgujarat.org,” the authorities said.
Around 1,000 resident doctors of various medical colleges in Gujarat went on a day-long strike on December 7, 2021. They claimed that the shortage of manpower in civil hospitals due to the delay in new admissions to post graduate courses have significantly increased their workload. The resident doctors, attached to various government hospitals, had observed a similar strike on November 29 and stayed away from the OPD (out-patient department) work from 9 am to 5 pm.