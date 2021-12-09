Gujarat NEET UG Counselling: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Gujarat NEET UG update: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat will be reopening the registration portal for NEET UG counselling on Friday, December 10. To be noted that the online application window for Gujarat NEET UG counselling was closed on November 28, 2021. Since the window will be reopening tomorrow, candidates will be able to submit photocopies of documents and verify those at the help centres between December 11 and December 15, 2021. Post the completion of all the processes, the Gujarat NEET merit list will be published at medadmgujarat.org. However, no official date has been announced till now.

Gujarat NEET UG: Official statement

The official statement released reads, "The candidate has to take prior appointment for the verification of documents and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the Gandhinagar Help Center only. Candidates can select the dates for the documents verification at the time of printing the Registration Slip".

“For any guidance about registration or for further process of admission, candidate has to visit help center. List of help center is mentioned on the website of admission committee: www.medadmgujarat.org,” the authorities said.

How to download Gujarat NEET merit list 2021

Candidates will have to visit the official website medadmgujarat.org.

On the homepage, candidates should look for the undergraduate admission tab and then click on ‘Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy’.

Candidates should click on the merit or admission list (To be noted that the link will be activated post-release of merit list)

Candidates will then have to log in with the required information

The merit list will be displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download the same and go through it

NEET PG: Gujarat resident doctors went on strike over delay in admissions

Around 1,000 resident doctors of various medical colleges in Gujarat went on a day-long strike on December 7, 2021. They claimed that the shortage of manpower in civil hospitals due to the delay in new admissions to post graduate courses have significantly increased their workload. The resident doctors, attached to various government hospitals, had observed a similar strike on November 29 and stayed away from the OPD (out-patient department) work from 9 am to 5 pm.