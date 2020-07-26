Gujarat Private Schools To Resume Online Classes From July 27

The private schools in Gujarat on July 25 announced that they will be resuming online education for students from Monday. The recent development comes after the self-financed schools suspended online classes for three days in a bid to protest the state government’s orders to not charge tuition fees until the physical reopening of schools. The decision by private schools also comes even though the stand-off between the schools and the Gujarat government continues.

Retracting from the earlier call by private schools for the indefinite suspension of online classes and demanding the government to withdraw its earlier notification regarding fee collection, the decision of resumption of classes comes a day after the school reportedly filed a writ petition in the Gujarat High Court.

According to reports, the decision by the self-financed schools was taken at a virtual meeting of trustees of various private schools. While speaking to a media outlet, Bharat Gajipara, president of the Gujarat State Self Financed Schools Management Association, said that they are resuming the virtual classes, however, there will be no administration work. Gajipara also informed that the schools won’t be charging parents for the online classes.

While it was reported that the self-financed school association and the state government had not had communication regarding the matter, the Gujarat State Schools Management Association reportedly wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to call representatives of all three associations- he Gujarat State Schools Management Association, the Akhil Gujarat Schools Management Association and the Gujarat Self Financed Schools Management Association- for talks in order to amicably resolve the issue.

#SaveOurSchools campaign

In a reported statement, the Gujarat Self Financed School Management Association said that the private schools will still fight the state government’s decision on tuition fee. The association said that they continue to protest the government decision, however, they are also keeping in mind the requests from parents to restart online classes. The officials reportedly informed that the schools have decided that administrative work will be closed in all schools but the online classes will be resumed.

Furthermore, private schools have also launched a digital movement against the same. The association sought support from educators, teacher and students for its #SaveOurSchools campaign on Twitter. As per reports, the association has also invited people to join the ‘tweetstorm’ scheduled between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday.

