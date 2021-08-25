Gujarat: Schools To Reopen For Classes 6-8 From Sep 2, Says Education Min Chudasama

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced that physical classes for students would start from September 2 onwards. The classes will resume for students of classes 6th to 8th standard. Schools for specific classes have been opening across the country after a dip in the COVID cases seen post the ravaging wave in April-May.

Classes allowed with 50 per cent capacity; SOP's same as July

On Wednesday, the Gujarat Government announced that schools from Classes 6-8 were allowed to open considering only 50 per cent capacity was maintained. The decision was jointly taken by CM Vijay Rupani during a cabinet meeting with other notable ministers. Although the schools were allowed to resume the classes, the online classes would continue, the minister had said. The CM stated while issuing the order that around 32 lakh students were currently studying in classes 6 to 8. "All the SOPs announced in July for Classes 9 to 11 will also apply for Classes 6 to 8. All students, teachers and staff need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. School managements need to keep sanitisers and hand wash in their premises," State Education Minister Chudasama said while issuing the order.

Reason for Gujarat govt's decision

At the beginning of July, the state govt had allowed the reopening of schools for class 12, college and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in COVID cases. At present, there were only 160 active COVID cases in Gujarat. The state reported 8,15,091 recoveries and 10,079 deaths. As per the union minister on Wednesday, the cumulative caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366, including 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recovered.

NIOS virtual school

As the COVID-19 cases around the country dip and education institutes resume their operation across India. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has recently launched the 'Virtual School' under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Pradhan, while launching the virtual platform, said that it aims to teach and train the students of Class 9th to 12th and it will be done through an advanced digital learning platform.

