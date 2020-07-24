Gujarat University To Announce Merit List For BCom Admission On June 25

The Gujarat University will soon declare the fist merit list for BCom students on Saturday July 25. The admission committee of the university had missed the July 22 deadline. As many as 35,000 candidates are waiting for the merit list for BCom to be declared. The list will be declared on the official website of the university gujaratuniversity.ac.in. GU has already declared the merit list Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science courses.

The reason for the delay in declaring the merit list is the change in admission committee which was done after Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad after creating a ruckus and alleging favouritism in admissions. ABVP had been demanding a change in the committee responsible for admissions in order to bring more transparency. It also demanded the change in private agency handling the admission related work and the removal of congress-leaning people in the Admission Committee.

According to an official, the varsity was to announce its merit list by July 22, 2020, before which the admission committee was dissolved and the deans took over. Hence the results and merit list wasn't declared. As per the latest schedule, the varsity would be putting up the merit list on July 25 following which the submission of the fee will have to be done from July 26 to July 29, 2020. Officials have also stated that the Gujarat Board students can make changes in the registration forms on July 23 and 24, 2020.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock