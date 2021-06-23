Last Updated:

GUJCET 2021 Registration Begins Today. Check Eligibility, Application Process & Date

GUJCET 2021: Registration begins from today. Last date to apply is June 30. Click to know how to apply, eligibility criteria, fee and exam date

Ruchika Kumari
Gujcet 2021

IMAGE: EDU DEPT., GUJARAT GOVT.


The application process for GUJCET 2021 begins today. Last day to fill the same is 30th June 2021. Candidates need to apply on the official website. Read to know the eligibility, exam date and also how to apply.

Application process has been opened by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Last date to fill the form is 30th June 2021. Candidates should ensure that they fill the form only through the official website https://gujcet.gseb.org/

GUJCET 2021: Candidates should note the following so that they do not miss the dates. Start date of the application process- 23rd June 2021. Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting Application Form for GUJCET-2021 is 30th June 2021 

Gujarat CET Application: Steps to follow

  • Visit the official website https://gujcet.gseb.org/
  • On the dashboard, click on 'New Candidate Registration’ link mentioned on the bottom right corner
  • Fill in the required credentials ( Student name, surname, Father's name, gender, Mobile number, email Id.
  • Enter Captcha and click on Submit
  • Post-registration, login, and do the payment
  • Fill the application form and submit
  • Download and print the filled form for future reference

GUJCET Examination fee is Rs. 300. It can be paid online through SBIePay System using a Credit card, debit card or net banking. Fee can also be paid using SBIePay "SBI Branch Payment" option. It has been clarified in the official notice that in case of failed payment status, the application cannot be filled.

GUJCET 2021 Eligibility

Candidates of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board who have passed HSC Exam before year 2014 can apply. Candidates who have appeared in HSC Exam between 2014 to 2020 can also apply. Candidates appearing in year 2021 will have to fill “Application Number”of Standard 12th Examination.

Gujarat CET Exam date has not been announced yet. Gujarat government will announce the same and post-announcement admit card will be released. However, it is expected that exams will be conducted in offline mode in August 2021.  

