GUJCET Admit Card 2021: GSEB Releases Admit Card For Common Entrance Test, Exam On Aug 6

GUJCET Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board which is GSEB has released admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 6, 2021. Registered students can download their admit cards from the official website gseb.org by following the below-mentioned steps. Students should make sure to print the copy of admit card as they will have to carry the same to exam centre where exam will be held in offline mode.

GUJCET 2021: Important Dates

Registration for exams was initiated on- 23rd June 2021

Last day to register for exam was- 30th June 2021

Admit card was released on- 24th July 2021

Exam will be conducted on - 6th August 2021’

Results will be released on- Date not announced as of now

Websites to download admit card

GUJCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link which reads, ‘GUJCET 2021 Hall Ticket. The link will be displayed on the homepage.

OR, here is the direct link to view your admit card

In the columns, enter registered mobile number, email ID, date of birth, and captcha code, and then click on submit button

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check and download GUJCET Admit Card 2021.

Take a printout and make sure to carry the same to exam centre on August 6, 2021

Documents to carry on exam day

Admit card

Photo ID proof

Candidates are hereby informed that the date of birth mentioned in both documents will be matched. In case admit card has wrong information candidate should inform the same on the contact detail mentioned on the website

About GUJCET

GUJCET is a common entrance test by State Board. By clearing this test, students can take admission in various engineering and medical colleges for Under Graduate courses. The GUJCET 2021 examination will be for 2 hours. Candidates who registered for the exams by paying an application fee of Rs. 300 can sit in the exams. 120 questions will be asked in which Physics and chemistry together will carry 20 questions each. Biology and mathematics will carry 40 questions each. Candidates are advised to follow official website shared for more updates on GUJCET 2021.