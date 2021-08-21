GUJCET Result 2021 Released At Result.gseb.org; Here Are Steps To Download Results

GUJCET Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2021) result. Candidates who took the Pharmacy and Engineering Entrance Exam on August 6, 2021, can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the GSHSEB result official website which is result.gseb.org.in. Candidates will have to enter details like roll number and date of birth to check their GUJCET scorecard.

Over 1.17 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the exam this year. Out of them, 1.13 lakh took the GUJCET 2021. The number of students with a percentile rank of above 99 is 474 in group A. In group B, 678 students scored above 99 percentile. The number of above 98 percentile scorers is 940 in group A and 1,347 in group B. GUJCET is conducted every year for providing admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses.

Websites to check

gsebeservice.com result.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2021 Result: Date and Time

The result has been declared on August 21, 2021

Result has been declared at 10 am

How to check GUJCET result 2021 online

Candidates who took the exam should visit the GSEB result website, result.gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the Gujarat CET result link

Candidates will have to enter their seat number and click on submit

Candidates should download their scorecards and take a printout for future use

Recently, GSHSEB had also released the provisional GUJCET 2021 answer key. Allowed students can raise objections to it. Details of the counselling process will be announced by Board shortly. GUJCET 2021 had two papers, the Physics and Chemistry paper was held for 120 minutes and the Mathematics paper was conducted for 60 minutes. The entrance exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati. Students have been given one mark for each correct answer, and 0.25 mark has been deducted for each wrong answer.