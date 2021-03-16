HAL MT Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Offers 100 Management Trainee Posts

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL has invited applications for the posts of Management Trainee and Design Trainee on its website. The HAL MT vacancies for the above-mentioned posts are in various divisions /research and design and Design Centres/Offices located all over the country. The application process will be starting from tomorrow on the official website of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL at hal-india.co.in. The interested and eligible candidates can go to the mentioned website and apply for the posts from tomorrow as mentioned in the HAL MT recruitment notification. For all the people who are still wondering about the HAL MT recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

HAL MT recruitment 2021

HAL has invited online applications from young, energetic and result-oriented Graduate Engineers. The HAL vacancy is for the posts of Management Trainee and Design Trainee. There are a total of 100 posts on offer in the HAL MT recruitment 2021. The application for the same posts should be done in online mode only on the official website of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL. The application window for HAL MT recruitment 2021 starts at 3 PM on March 17 and will continue till 3 PM on April 2021. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply to the recruitment drive as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. One should also take note that no other mode of application will be accepted. Applications will not be entertained after the stipulated date of April 5, 2021. Here is a look at the details about the posts and HAL MT vacancy.

HAL MT vacancy details

Management Trainee (Technical): 40 posts (Disciplines - Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/Metallurgy/Computer Science)

Design Trainee: 60 posts (Disciplines - Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/Aeronautical)

The official information about the HAL MT recruitment 2021 will be shared through official HAL MT recruitment notification only on the official website of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL at hal-india.co.in. Candidates should not believe any information shared on social media platforms or websites. They are advised to keep checking the official website to know about any of the latest updates and news related to the HAL MT recruitment 2021. If there is any corrigendum or addendum, it will be hosted on the HAL website only.

Image Credits: Shutterstock