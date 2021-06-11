Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEH 10th Result Declared

Quick links:
BSEH has announced the Haryana board class 10th result. All students have been promoted. The link to check HBSE 10th result will be activated in some time.
BSEH 10th result that was scheduled to be declared at 2.30 pm today has been delayed. The result link has not been activated yet.
A total of 3.1 lakh students have passed the Haryana Board 10th exam. BSEH press Conference is going on. Result will be declared soon.Link will be activated after the declaration of BSEH 10th result 2021.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks based on internal assessment will get a chance to write the paper. The exam for such students will be conducted when the situation is conducive for exams.
The press conference to declare BSEH 10th result has begun. All students have passed.
The BSEH 10th result will be announced in a press conference that will begin shortly. The Haryana Board 10th result link willb e activated soon.
The Haryana Board class 10 results will be declared in a press conference today. The PC will begin shortly. BSEH officials and the education minister of Haryana are expected to be present at the press conference.
In just a few minutes, students will get their Haryana Board class 10 results. The BSEH will announce the class 10 board results at 2.30 pm.
BSEH 10th result will be declared today at 2.30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at bseh.org.in
In the year 2020, the overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and the pass percentage of boys was 60.27.
A total of 3,18,373 students were registered for the HBSE Class 10th board exams including 1,74,956 boys and 1,43,417 girls.
The Haryana government had cancelled the class 10 board exam in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from April 22 to May 12 which could not be held.
HBSE class 10 result will be based on internal assessment as the Haryana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haryana Board 10th result 2021 will be announced today, June 11 at 2.30 pm. Students will be able to check their results online.