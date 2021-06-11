Last Updated:

Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEH 10th Result Declared

Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: BSEH 10th result 2021 has been declared today. The HBSE 10th result link will be uploaded on the official website- bseh.org.in soon. All students have been promoted.

Written By
Nandini Verma
haryana board 10th result 2021

IMAGE: PTI

Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: BSEH 10th result 2021 has been declared today. The HBSE 10th result link will be uploaded on the official website- bseh.org.in soon. All students have been promoted.
pointer
16:05 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH 10th result declared, link to be activated soon

BSEH has announced the Haryana board class 10th result. All students have been promoted. The link to check HBSE 10th result will be activated in some time. 

pointer
15:31 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH 10th result delayed

BSEH 10th result that was scheduled to be declared at 2.30 pm today has been delayed. The result link has not been activated yet. 

pointer
15:00 IST, June 11th 2021
3.1 lakh students pass, BSEH 10th result link to be activated soon

A total of 3.1 lakh students have passed the Haryana Board 10th exam. BSEH press Conference is going on. Result will be declared soon.Link will be activated after the declaration of BSEH 10th result 2021.

pointer
14:54 IST, June 11th 2021
Students unsatisfied with their marks to get another chance to write paper

Students who are not satisfied with their marks based on internal assessment will get a chance to write the paper. The exam for such students will be conducted when the situation is conducive for exams.

pointer
14:51 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH 10th result: Press conference begins, all pass

The press conference to declare BSEH 10th result has begun. All students have passed. 

pointer
14:46 IST, June 11th 2021
Haryana Board 10th Result link to be activated soon

The BSEH 10th result will be announced in a press conference that will begin shortly. The Haryana Board 10th result link willb e activated soon. 

pointer
14:36 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH press conference to begin shortly

The Haryana Board class 10 results will be declared in a press conference today. The PC will begin shortly. BSEH officials and the education minister of Haryana are expected to be present at the press conference.

pointer
14:28 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH 10th result shortly

In just a few minutes, students will get their Haryana Board class 10 results. The BSEH will announce the class 10 board results at 2.30 pm.

pointer
13:59 IST, June 11th 2021
BSEH 10th result 2021: Where to check

BSEH 10th result will be declared today at 2.30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at bseh.org.in

pointer
13:47 IST, June 11th 2021
Haryana Board class 10 Result: Pass percentage of last year

In the year 2020, the overall pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 and the pass percentage of boys was 60.27.

pointer
13:08 IST, June 11th 2021
HBSE class 10th result 2021: 3.18 lakh students to get results today

 A total of 3,18,373 students were registered for the HBSE Class 10th board exams including 1,74,956 boys and 1,43,417 girls. 

pointer
12:26 IST, June 11th 2021
HBSE 10th exam was cancelled due to COVID

The Haryana government had cancelled the class 10 board exam in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from April 22 to May 12 which could not be held.

pointer
12:12 IST, June 11th 2021
HBSE 10th result 2021 to be based on internal assessment

HBSE class 10 result will be based on internal assessment as the Haryana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

pointer
12:09 IST, June 11th 2021
How to check Haryana Board class 10 result 2021
  • Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • A link to check HBSE Class 10th result 2021 will be flashing on the page
  • Click on the result link
  • Login using your credentials and submit
  • Your Haryana Board class 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
pointer
12:07 IST, June 11th 2021
Haryana Board 10th result 2021 Date and Time

Haryana Board 10th result 2021 will be announced today, June 11 at 2.30 pm. Students will be able to check their results online. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND