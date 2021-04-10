Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Released, Here's How To Download

Haryana Board of School Education has released the admit cards for Haryana Board class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. Candidates who are registered to appear for the BSEH 10th, 12th board exams 2021 can get their admit cards from their schools. The admit card has been uploaded on the official website of the Haryana Board- www.bseh.org.in.

The school principal or headmasters can download the admit cards for their students. They must log in using their school ID and password to download the hall tickets. The BSEH has released the admit cards for regular students, open fresher and open re-appear students, and compartment/ imporvement students.

The Haryana Board class 10th exams 2021 will be held between April 22 and May 12. The class 12th exams will be held between April 20 and May 17. An official notice released by the HBSE on Friday mentions that the timing of the board exams has been changed. The Haryana Board exams will be held from 11:30 am to 2 pm, instead of the previous timing- 12:30 pm to 3 pm. Students have to report by 11 am. Click here to read the official notice.

How to download Haryana Board Admit Card 2021

School headmasters must visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on the link that reads- ' Admit Card Regular Secondary And Sr. Secondary Exam March 2021' flashing on the right handside of the homepage

A login page will open

Key in the school ID and password to log in

The HBSE 10th, 12th admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printouts

Sign and stamp

Issue the signed and stamped admit cards to the students.

Direct link to download Haryana Board Admit Card 2021