Haryana Board: BSEH Releases Class 12th Evaluation Criteria; Here's Direct Link To Check

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce class 12th result 2021 by July 25, 2021. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, State decided not to conduct the board exam for classes 10th and 12th. The board has recently announced an alternate way to evaluate class 12th students. As per the policy released, the board will be considering the marks obtained by students in Classes 10, 11, and Class 12 (internal and practical exams). Students can get more information on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Board has decided to follow the 30:10:60 formula-

30% weightage will be given to Class 10th final exams

10% weightage will be given to Class 11th internal exams

60% weightage will be given to Class 12th internal and practical exams

The evaluation criteria focuses more on class 12th performance so to evaluate students properly less (only 10%) weightage has been given to Class 11th exams as many schools were not able to conduct final exams due to the pandemic. Students seeking more information on the Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 evaluation policy can check the official notification. Here is the direct link to check BSEH official notice.

BSEH class 12th evaluation criteria: Highlights

State Board will not consider the percentage of marks after the decimals.

A round-off figure would be considered for Haryana Board 12th Result 2021.

Board will also grant 33% to the candidates who were absent in any of the exams.

Students are advised to check BSEH official website bseh.org.in.

How to check Haryana Class 12 Results 2021

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Click on the Haryana Board Class 12 results link

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your HBSE class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Haryana Board Results 2021

The Haryana Board has already declared the BSEH class 10th results on June 11. All the students were promoted to the next class as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID. In the year 2020, the Haryana Board class 12th results were declared on July 21. A total of 80.34 percent of students had passed the exam.