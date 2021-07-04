Haryana Board: BSEH Releases Class 12th Evaluation Criteria; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce class 12th result 2021 by July 25, 2021. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, State decided not to conduct the board exam for classes 10th and 12th. The board has recently announced an alternate way to evaluate class 12th students. As per the policy released, the board will be considering the marks obtained by students in Classes 10, 11, and Class 12 (internal and practical exams). Students can get more information on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.
Board has decided to follow the 30:10:60 formula-
The evaluation criteria focuses more on class 12th performance so to evaluate students properly less (only 10%) weightage has been given to Class 11th exams as many schools were not able to conduct final exams due to the pandemic. Students seeking more information on the Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 evaluation policy can check the official notification. Here is the direct link to check BSEH official notice.
The Haryana Board has already declared the BSEH class 10th results on June 11. All the students were promoted to the next class as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID. In the year 2020, the Haryana Board class 12th results were declared on July 21. A total of 80.34 percent of students had passed the exam.