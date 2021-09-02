Haryana Civil Services Prelims Exam On September 12, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has published the admit card for the Haryana civil services prelims exam. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the HPSC or hpsc.gov.in. The Haryana civil services prelims exam date is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021. All the information related to the Haryana civil services prelims exam is available on this website.

Haryana civil services prelims exam: Haryana civil services Admit card | Direct Link

The Haryana Civil Service Prelims exam was earlier scheduled to happen on August 12, 2021. For some reason, the exam was postponed and now it will be conducted on September 12, 2021. This year the exam will be conducted in two shifts - the morning shift and the evening shift. Any candidate who is suffering from any kind of disability can ask for a scribe or extra time by applying on the official website on September 07, 2021. The official website of the HPSC can be accessed by clicking on the direct link given here - Haryana Civil Services exam.

HPSC Haryana: Here's how to download Haryana civil services prelims admit card

STEP 1: To download the admit card, visit the main page of the HPSC.

STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads HPSC admit card

STEP 3: You will be required to enter your credentials, like your registration number and password.

STEP 4: Automatically, a tab/page will open on the screen.

STEP 5: You can now download the entrance card and save it for future use.

HPSC Haryana: More details

It must be noted that after downloading the admit card, the candidate must check the name and other details on it. By any chance, if it appears that the admit card does not contain your right details, Then one can reach out to the HPSC helpline number of the commission-02261306209. The rectification request for the admit card can be placed on September 8.

(IMAGE: Shutterstock)