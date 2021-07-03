Haryana Class 12 Results 2021: BSEH To Declare Class 12th Results By July 25

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce the Haryana Board class 12th results. As per the latest notification, the Haryana Board 12th results will be declared by July 25. The BSEH had cancelled the class 12th results due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Haryana Board class 12 results will be declared on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier, the Haryana Board had asked the schools to submit the marks of students for HBSE Class 12th results between June 28 and July 6. However, as per the BSEH officials, the deadline might be extended by a day or two. Candidates will be able to download their Haryana Board class 12 results on the official website- bseh.org.in.

How to check Haryana Class 12 Results 2021

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Click on the Haryana Board Class 12 results link

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your HBSE class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Haryana Board Results 2021

The Haryana Board has already declared the BSEH class 10th results on June 11. All the students were promoted to the next class as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BSEH did not release the merit list as well. In the year 2020, the Haryana Board class 12th results were declared on July 21. A total of 80.34 per cent of students had passed the exam.