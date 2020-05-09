'Charge Only Tuition Fee': Haryana Govt Directs Pvt Schools While Redressing Grievances

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has badly affected education system among other sectors, the Haryana Government has directed officials to redress grievances received regarding fees other than monthly tuition fees charged by private schools.

A spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department said that in view of COVID-19, the Department has issued directions to all the district education officers and district primary education officers regarding school fees charged by private schools across the state. The state government has also asked the officials to send an "action taken report" in the matter, an official release said.

The private schools have been instructed that they should charge only tuition fees from the students on a monthly basis and all other types of fees such as building funds, maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees, etc be postponed. The government has also said that neither the tuition fees charged on a monthly basis should be increased nor transportation charges should be levied for the lockdown period.

Likewise, schools in Noida and Greater Noida may collect fees but cannot increase it during the 2020-21 academic year, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, warning of imposing up to Rs 5 lakh as fine against those violating rules.

The schools also cannot disenroll any student for not paying the fees or deny them online-classes during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown period, the administration said in an order.

The order made it clear that schools will have to pay their teachers during the lockdown period and not charge any transportation cost from the students.

"The administration has cited orders of the Uttar Pradesh government as it issued the statement related to operations of schools during the lockdown, which came into force on March 25 across the country," the order stated.

“Schools cannot charge transport cost during the lockdown as the state government has waived transport fees for the period of lockdown/till schools closed,” it added.

