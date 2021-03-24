Haryana HARTRON DEO Recruitment 2021: Over 300 Data Entry Operator Vacancies On Offer

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, HARTRON has recently released a notification for the Haryana HARTRON DEO recruitment 2021. The recently published notification is for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on a job work basis. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, HARTRON at hartron.org.in and check the official notification for the HARTRON recruitment 2021. Here is a look at the details about the Haryana HARTRON DEO recruitment 2021.

Haryana HARTRON DEO recruitment 2021 details

The Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, HARTRON has invited online applications for the post. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from March 29, 2021. The last date to apply in the HARTRON recruitment 2021 is April 7, 2021. A total of 310 vacancies are on offer in the Haryana HARTRON DEO recruitment 2021 in different districts. The districts where the HARTRON DEO vacancy is available are Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Kaithal, Mewat, Panchkula. For getting selected in the posts, the eligible candidates will have to undergo a test. The HARTRON DEO test date has not been announced yet. However, the candidates can download their admit cards online from April 16, 2021, on the official website hartron.org.in. Here is a look at the HARTRON DEO vacancy details.

HARTRON DEO vacancy

Ambala - 20

Bhiwani - 20

Charkhi - 20

Dadri - 20

Hisar - 20

Jind - 20

Karnal - 20

Kaithal - 20

Mewat - 20

Panchkula - 100

Data Entry Operator with 3 years experience - 50

See the official advertisement about the posts, HERE

For the post of Data Entry Operator, the salary will be â‚¹18,000. For the Data Entry Operators with 3 years of experience, the salary will be â‚¹18,500. The selection process will be done through an exam. The test will be held at IDDC, Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram centres only. To become eligible for the posts, a candidate needs to have done 10+2 (With 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One-year computer course. Or Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc ( Comp. Sc./IT). Or Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer Applications.

For the eligibility criteria of the posts, click HERE

Or Post Matric one year ITI course in stenography/NCVT in stenography (with 60% marks). The candidate should also have a data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, HARTRON at hartron.org.in to know about all the latest news and updates related to the HARTRON recruitment 2021.

