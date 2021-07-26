Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check BSEH 12th Results Online At Bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the BSEH class 12th results at 2.30 pm on Monday, July 26. Candidates who were enrolled in the HBSE class 12th will be able to check their results online after it is declared. Over 2 lakh candidates who were registered for class 12th will get their results today.

How to check HBSE 12th Result 2021 online

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Haryana Board class 12 result 2021’

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your required login credentials

Results will be displayed on the screen, take screenshot or download

Take a printout for further reference

HBSE Class 12th results: Evaluation Criteria

This year, HBSE had to cancel the board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams were supposed to be held in the months of April and May. After the announcement of the cancellation of exams, BSEH came up with alternative evaluation criteria. As per state evaluation criteria, class 10th, 11th, and 12th marks will be considered while preparing the results of class 12th. Weightage policy suggests that 30% marks of class 10th, 10% marks of class 11th will be considered. A major portion of marks that is 60% will be dependent on class 12th internal exams and practical exams. Class 11th marks are getting a minimum weightage of 10% only as HBSE was not able to conduct the final exams in the year 2020. Registered students of any of the three streams are advised to keep a check on the official website. Candidates are also advised to keep the information ready with them in order to check results easily once it is declared.