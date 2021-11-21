Haryana HCS Main Exam & Other Exams Postponed By HSSC, Read All About It

HPSC exam update: Haryana Public Service Commission on Saturday, November 20 announced that the main examination for the HCS and other allied services exam 2021 has been postponed. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held between December 3 and December 5, 2021. However, no official date has been announced.

“Further schedule of Main Examination for the aforesaid posts, as and when fixed, will be displayed on Commission's website,” the Commission has added in the official notification.

“In continuation to the announcement dated 05.102021 regarding conduct of Main Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Examination - 2021 from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021 at Panchkula, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has reconsidered the matter and decided to postpone the aforesaid Main Examination due to administrative reasons,” the HPSC has informed candidates.

HPSC also postponed interviews

Along with postponing the HCS main exam, the Commission has also postponed several interviews. The interviews were scheduled to be held between November 23 and November 25 citing administrative reasons. HPSC has postponed the submission of documents for several exams which were scheduled to be held between November 22 and November 26, 2021.

HSSC postpones exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22

HSSC has also postponed written examination for the various posts of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana and Architecture. It was scheduled to be conducted on November 21 and November 22, 2021. The HSIIDC exam will conducted for Senior Account Clerk, Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (IA), and Assistant posts.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that aforesaid examinations scheduled on 21.11.2021 & 22.11.2021 are hereby postponed on administrative ground. A fresh schedule will be issued shortly,” says HSSC .

HPSC Deputy Secretary, Two Others Arrested

A deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others were arrested on Thursday night. they have been arrested for allegedly being involved in manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in a recruitment examination for dental surgeons. Candidates took the exam on September 26, 2021. After an FIR was registered in the case on November 17, a raid was conducted and Naveen Kumar from Bhiwani district was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh cash, according to an official release.