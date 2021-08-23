Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021:Applications Invited Under Sports Quota For 75 Post

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: The Haryana postal circle is inviting applications under its recent recruitment drive. The drive aims to fill vacancies in the cadre of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO, and Multi Tasking Staff. To be noted that the applications are only being invited from meritorious sportspersons in 64 sports disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates are hereby informed that the recruitment was earlier announced in July 2020 and at that time the applications were invited from sportspersons in 43 disciplines. the notification reads that a total of 75 candidates will be selected and hired under this recruitment drive.

Haryana post office recruitment body said, “Consequent upon issue of revised instructions for filling up of vacancies under Sports Quota; Applications in the prescribed format are invited from meritorious sports persons for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota for the vacancy years 2015-16,2016-17,2017-18,2018, 2019,2020 and 2021in Haryana Postal Circle.”

Candidates who had applied earlier for Haryana GDS Recruitment 2021 do not have to apply again. The postal circle informed, “The candidates who have already submitted their applications with respect to the earlier notification no: R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota doted 03.08.2020 (referred to as old Applicants here under) and the application complete in all aspects (along with requisite fees) was received in this office by due dates i.e 02.09.2020 & 08.09.2020 (respectively for normal & remote regions) through the prescribed mode of delivery (Speed Post/Regd. Post), need not apply fresh and their earlier submitted application shall be considered for appointment with reference to the instant notification.”

The notification further reads, “ Old applicants may assure that they have sent their applications complete in all aspects along with copy of fee challan, all other requisite enclosures, sports certificates etc. They must be certain that their application had reached this office by due dates {i.e. 02.09.2020 & 08.09.2020}. In case the applicant has any doubt regarding timely receipt of application in this office, he/she can submit a fresh application with respect to the instant notification as the applications with respect to the earlier notification, received after due dates shall not be considered”

Age Limit and payscale

For the posts of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, LDC in PAO and Postman/Mail Guard minimum age is 18 years and maximum is 27. For the posts of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, LDC in PAO and Postman/Mail Guard minimum age is 18 and maximum is 25 years. The notification reads, "Date of Birth filled by the candidate in the application form and the same recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate will be accepted by the Department." Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant will get a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,000. The Postrnan/Mail Guard will get a salary between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100. LDC will get a salary between Rs. 19,900 and Rs. 63,200. Multi-Tasking Staff will get a salary between Rs 18, 000 and Rs. 56,900.