Post Criticism, Haryana Power Min Says His Electricity Bill Remark Was Projected Wrongly

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala claimed that his controversial statement - "kids of those who have paid their electricity dues shall be allowed to take government exams" - was "projected in a wrong manner" by the media.

"My comment was projected in the wrong manner. All I said was there might be the possibility that children of power defaulters may not be allowed to give competitive exams. I said that in order to encourage the people to pay their electricity money on time," he said while speaking to media in Chandigarh.

Ranjit Chautala further clarified saying that the state government will not impose any such condition on the students of Haryana, nor has it been discussed at the cabinet-level.

He also informed that the 'electricity panchayat' is organizing an awareness campaign about the mandatory requirement of paying electricity bills at Hisar on January 5.

The Haryana Power Minister concluded saying that he will request all Panchayat heads, local administration to educate villagers to pay their electricity bills on time.

Haryana Education Minister supports Rajit's remark

Ranjit Chautala garnered the support of Haryana Education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar for his statement that kids of those defaulting in electricity bill payment should not be allowed to sit for government based competitive examinations without the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the electricity department.

Kanwar Pal said on Saturday that "there is no problem with the government's condition. Children whose parents are not paying their electricity bills should not be allowed to appear for exams of government jobs."

"In the previous plan, the government had reduced the electricity bills almost by half and most people have also paid their dues. But, a couple of them still have a habit of not paying their bills on time and fines are imposed on them. If we will not take any action in this regard, it will be unfair for them who pay their bills on time," he added.

The Haryana education minister urged the people to change their habits and pay their electricity dues in time.

(With inputs from ANI)