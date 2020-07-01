Haryana: Schools To Reopen From July 27, Colleges & Universities To Remain Shut

The Haryana Directorate of School Education has announced that schools in the state will reopen from July 27 following the Coronavirus forced break. The Directorate has declared summer vacations from July 1 to July 26. Even with schools set to reopen, universities and colleges will continue to remain shut till July 31. The decision on the reopening of colleges will be taken after consulting vice-chancellors and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, e-learning has been encouraged in the state and by the Centre as well. Announcing 'Unlock' guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that educational institutions will be reopened in the second phase after considering the on-ground situation and consulting parents and teachers as well. However, as the Ministry announced 'Unlock 2' guidelines, it continued the existing restriction on educational institutions. Limited teachers and staff of these institutions have been allowed to operate for important work.

Earlier, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar had said schools would re-open in a phased manner from July 1, while colleges and universities would do so from August. He added that the state would begin with teaching work for classes 10, 11 and 12 on July 1; for classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 after 15 days; and for the primary classes from August. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the restriction continued in the state.

COVID crisis in Haryana

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Haryana has reached 14,548. There are 4,340 active cases at present while 9,972 patients have recovered. The state has also reported 236 deaths due to COVID-19. The state will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij has said.

“Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR,” Vij had said.

