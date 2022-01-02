Haryana Shuts Schools And Colleges Again Till January 12 Amid Spurt In COVID-19 Cases

Haryana schools and colleges have been closed from Sunday, January 2, 2022. This has been decided considering a sharp surge in COVID cases. The state is detecting fresh Omicron cases over the last few days. In Haryana, schools and colleges will now be shut as the government announced new restrictions amid rising cases along with 'Mahamari Alert.'

Haryana Schools and colleges were reopened earlier as the state reported a significant downtrend in COVID-19 cases at that time. As the cases were declining at that time, it was proposed that Haryana colleges and schools may resume offline classes with 100% capacity from December 1, 2021. However, since the fear of Omicron spread, this idea was not implemented and offline classes continued with 50% capacity.

Official order highlights

The official order reads, "School, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITs, Coaching institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes (whether Government or private), Anganwadi Centers and Creches under Woman and Child development Department shall remain closed in the State."

Haryana schools and colleges may resume offline classes after January 12, 2022. However, the resumption will totally depend on the COVID-19 and Omicron situation in the state. Few other states have also closed the schools and colleges.

Physical classes for 1-8 closed till Jan 10 in Tamil Nadu

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the state government on December 31 informed about the restrictions. It has also been announced that there will be no physical classes for classes 1-8 till January 10, 2022. The highlights of the official notice can be checked here.

Official notice reads, "No physical classes for students of standard 1st to 8th till January 10. Physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th and colleges to be held following all COVID-19 protocols. Weddings to be allowed with 100 persons and funerals with 50 persons. No permission for UKG, LKG classes."

School Union urges Gujarat CM to discontinue offline classes amid rise in cases

Concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases, an association of schools in Gujarat on Friday urged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to consider discontinuing offline education at schools in a phased manner. From November-end, primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 also resumed imparting lessons from their premises.

"Though both online and offline modes are available at present, only 10 per cent of school students are taking advantage of online education, as 90 per cent are coming to schools. With cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron rising, school students are also getting infected," the letter stated.