Haryana SSC Group C Recruitment Application Begins, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
On Tuesday, June 29, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end registration for the position of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C). Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply by clicking on this link. This recruitment campaign seeks to fill 520 male constable positions in the Haryana Police Department's Commando Wing (Group C).
The application cost for all general male applicants is Rs 100. Candidates from Haryana's SC/BC/EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee. Haryana's ex-servicemen are free from paying the application fee.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (formerly the Subordinate Services Selection Board) was established by Haryana Government Notification No.523-3GS-70/2068, dated 28.01.1970, in accordance with the proviso of Article 309 of the Indian Constitution. Haryana Staff Selection Commission was given statutory status by Haryana Govt. Gazette Notification dated 28.02.2005.
The Commission conducts examinations/interviews for Group ‘C' service appointments and may be called upon by the state government to conduct examinations/interviews for Group ‘B' and ‘D' service appointments. The Commission conducts examinations/interviews for Group ‘C' service appointments and may be called upon by the state government to conduct examinations/interviews for Group ‘B' and ‘D' service appointments.
The Commission has the authority to make appointments to Haryana Govt. Department Group-‘C' posts with initial pay of Rs.5,200 + Grade Pay per month or more but less than Rs.9,300/- + Grade Pay per month under municipal, municipal corporation, town improvement, trust, Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti and under State Govt.