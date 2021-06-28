Haryana SSC Group C Recruitment Application Begins, Here's How To Apply

On Tuesday, June 29, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end registration for the position of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C). Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply by clicking on this link. This recruitment campaign seeks to fill 520 male constable positions in the Haryana Police Department's Commando Wing (Group C).

Haryana SSC Group C recruitment important dates

Last date to apply for Haryana recruitment 2021: June 29, 2021

The deadline for submitting the fee is July 5.

Ex-servicemen are also eligible to apply for the positions

Application fee for Haryana SSC recruitment 2021

The application cost for all general male applicants is Rs 100. Candidates from Haryana's SC/BC/EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee. Haryana's ex-servicemen are free from paying the application fee.

How to Apply for Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021

A new Haryana SSC page will appear on the screen.

Proceed by clicking on the registration.

Register and fill out all of the needed information.

Following the submission of the application, a registration number and password will be generated.

Take a printout of the credentials that have been generated.

Take a final printout of the application form and challan once it has been successfully submitted.

For further information, see the Haryana SSC's official website at hssc.gov.in.

Group C recruitment notification

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (formerly the Subordinate Services Selection Board) was established by Haryana Government Notification No.523-3GS-70/2068, dated 28.01.1970, in accordance with the proviso of Article 309 of the Indian Constitution. Haryana Staff Selection Commission was given statutory status by Haryana Govt. Gazette Notification dated 28.02.2005.

The Commission conducts examinations/interviews for Group ‘C' service appointments and may be called upon by the state government to conduct examinations/interviews for Group ‘B' and ‘D' service appointments. The Commission conducts examinations/interviews for Group ‘C' service appointments and may be called upon by the state government to conduct examinations/interviews for Group ‘B' and ‘D' service appointments.

The Commission has the authority to make appointments to Haryana Govt. Department Group-‘C' posts with initial pay of Rs.5,200 + Grade Pay per month or more but less than Rs.9,300/- + Grade Pay per month under municipal, municipal corporation, town improvement, trust, Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti and under State Govt.

Local Bodies or Cooperative Institutions, save for the purpose of appointing the administrative officials of a municipality or municipal corporation:

Except for appointments of officers and workers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as allowed for in Article 229 of the Constitution of India, initial appointments of non-gazetted Group - ‘C' posts under the State Govt.

Promotions and transfers from one service or post to another involving Group ‘C' and Group ‘D' positions Employees in Groups ‘C' and ‘D' are subject to disciplinary action.

Methods of recruiting and principles must be followed in appointing people to Group-'C' and Group-'D' positions in the State Government.

