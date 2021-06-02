Haryana State Board Exam For Class 12 Cancelled Soon After CBSE's Decision

The Haryana Government has decided to cancel its Haryana state board exam for class 12 students. The examination is conducted by the state board of education, Haryana. Education Minister Kanwar Pal shared the decision on Tuesday. All the students who had registered themselves for the class 12 examination have been eagerly waiting to get an update about their Haryana 12th board exams. The wait is now finally over as the govt has announced that the examination has been cancelled. This news comes as a sigh of relief for all the class 12 students. For all the people who are wondering about is Haryana board exam cancelled, here is everything you need to know about the Haryana class 12 board exams cancelled news.

Haryana class 12 board exams cancelled

The Haryana govt took the decision to cancel the class 12 board exam shortly after the central government announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams. The decision of CBSE exams for class 12 being cancelled was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. This decision was taken because of the current pandemic situation in the country as the COVID-19 cases are continuously rising. On similar lines, the Haryana govt also decided to cancel the Haryana state board exam for class 12 students. The education minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal told PTI over the phone, "We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education," He further added, “We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams" The state board will now take steps to compile the results of class 12 students nad the further measures regarding this will be worked out soon.

Earlier, the Haryana government had cancelled the Haryana State Board exam for class 10 students which were to be conducted by the state board amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation. At that time, the govt had decided to postpone the class 12 exams. The Haryana class 12th board exam and class 10 exam was scheduled to begin in April this year and would have concluded in mid-May. They were later cancelled for class 10 and postponed to class 12. Over the past few weeks, Haryana is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Haryana state education board at bseh.org.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Haryana State Board exam and results.

Image: Shutterstock