On Monday, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar announced that the state government is going to include the verses of Bhagavad Gita in school textbooks. The verses will be added in the syllabus from the next academic session, the minister told ANI. Gurjar further added this decision will motivate people and also help society.

Haryana govt to include Gita verses in school syllabus

"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that we will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books. We will soon finish the work and include them in the syllabus from the next session. State Government's decision will motivate people and also help society," Kanwar Pal Gurjar told ANI.

'Youth should imbibe the Essence of Gita': Haryana CM

On Saturday Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that school students will be taught to recite 'shlokas' of the Bhagavad Gita across the state from the next academic session. He made the announcement during a seminar organised at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam and Kurukshetra University from December 9 to 12 as a part of the international Gita festival. These books will become a part of the curriculum for classes 5 and 7, he added. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also attended the event.

Taking to Twitter Khattar said, "Shrimad Bhagwat Gita is the essence of life, the inspiration from Gita should be absorbed by all of us in life, it will definitely bring change in life".

Khattar added that Bhagavad Gita was a source of inspiration for the country's freedom fighters too. In order to enhance the scale of the annual international Gita Mahotsav, a Gita Jayanti committee would be constituted from next year. A Mahabharata-themed museum is being constructed at 'Geetasthali' in Jyotisar on two acres of land at a cost of ₹205 crores, reported PTI.

Earlier Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded to declare the Bhagavad Gita as the 'National book of India'. Its learning and teaching should be made mandatory across all levels of the education system in the country in order to keep the values intact, as per VHP.

