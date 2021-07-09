Haryana To Reopen Schools For Classes 9 To 12 On July 16, Classes 6 To 8 From July 23

With COVID cases declining in the state, the Haryana government has decided to reopen schools from for classes 9 to 12 on July 16. The state's Education Minister Kanwar Pal Singh said that offline classes for class 6 to class 8 students will resume from July 23.

"It has been decided to open all the schools in Haryana from July 16 for classes 9 to 12 and for classes 6 to 8 from July 23," Singh tweeted.

हरियाणा के सभी स्कूलों को कक्षा 9 से 12 के लिए 16 जुलाई से तथा कक्षा 6 से 8 के लिए 23 जुलाई से खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) July 9, 2021

According to an order issued by the Directorate School Education, the decision on reopening schools for Class 1 to Class 5 will be taken later. Along with offline classes, online lectures will continue.

The order added that students will need the consent of their parents to attend school. "The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding physical distancing and other protocols have been issued," it stated. Schools in Haryana had resumed after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic but had to shut due to the emergence of second-wave.

Haryana CM Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the COVID curve is flattening in the state. "Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest," he said in a release. Meanwhile, Haryana on Friday reported 55 fresh COVID cases and ten deaths. The active cases in the state stand at 1,034.

Schools to reopen in Gujarat and Maharashtra as well

Gujarat and Maharashtra have also allowed the reopening of schools and colleges. Gujarat government said that it is planning to reopen institutions for class 12, undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in COVID-free zones from next week. “In Jaya village, no corona patient has been found for the last one month and in future, the gram panchayat may unanimously decide to keep the village corona-free. Classes 8 to 12 will be sanctioned to start from July 15,” Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said.