HBOSE Open School Improvement Exam Schedule Released, Here's Direct Link To The Schedule

HBOSE open school improvement exam: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani cancelled the HBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Haryana board exams were cancelled for both regular as well as open school students. In a recent update, HBSE has now released Haryana open school exam schedule for improvement exams. For more updates on HBOSE 10th exam schedule and HBOSE 12th exam schedule candidates should visit the official website bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule released, the HBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021 or Improvement exams for Open School students is scheduled to start on September 7, 2021 and continue till September 22, 2021. The exams will be conducted in afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm for all subjects. Following the notice released, students will have to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols on the exam days. Moreover, parents and guardians are also advised to go through the rules and ensure that their wards should follow it. Candidates can check the entire schedule of Open School Improvement Exams here.

HBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Open School Improvement Exams Schedule

HBOSE 12th exam schedule

Exam for English Core/English Elective will be conducted on September 7, 2021

Exam for Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special in lieu of Hindi Core will be held on September 8, 2021

Exam for Home Science will be held on September 9, 2021

Exam for Mathematics will be held on September 10, 2021

Exam for Geography/Accountancy will be held on September 11, 2021

Exam for Political Science will be held on September 13, 2021

Exam for History/Chemistry will be held on September 14, 2021

Exam for Sociology/Biology will be held on September 15, 2021

Exam for Physics/Business Studies/Psychology will be held on September 16, 2021

Exam for Public Administration to be held on September 17, 2021

Exam for Computer Science/Philosophy to be conducted on September 18, 2021

The economics exam will be conducted on September 20, 2021

Exam for Physical Education/Entrepreneurship will be held on September 21, 2021

Exam for Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu will be held on September 22, 2021

2. HBOSE 10th exam schedule

Hindi exam will be conducted on September 7, 2021

The mathematics exam will be conducted on September 9, 2021

English exam will be held on September 11, 2021

Science & Technology exam will be held on September 14, 2021The

Social Science exam will be held on September 16, 2021

Exam for Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ HomeScience/ Physical Education/ Computer Science will be held on September 18, 2021

Differently-abled students who will be sitting for the improvement exams will be provided with services of amanuensis. They will also get an extra time of 20 minutes per one hour for answering each paper. Students must carry their own stationary items to the hall.