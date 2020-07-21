HBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 80.34% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has announced Class 12 results on July 21 after 5:30 PM on the official website. While last year the pass percentage was 74.48 per cent, this year the bar was set higher at 80.34 per cent, as per reports. Since the remaining examinations were cancelled, the HBSE has declared the results based on the average marks obtained by the candidates in the already conducted exams, but they must score at least 33 per cent to pass. Students of all streams can visit the official website to check their results.

Nearly 2.15 lakh students had appeared for the HBSE Class 12 examinations in 2019 but in 2020 nearly three lakh had taken the exams. The examinations for HBSE were conducted between March 3 and March 19 in 2020. Following similar criteria as seen in other boards this year, the girls outshined boys by the margin of 11.24 per cent. While girls stood at 86.30 per cent, the boys acquired 75.06 per cent.

The examinations after March 19 were forced to be scrapped due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. The exams had been rescheduled between July 1 and July 15 but were not conducted amid spiking health risks because of COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Meanwhile, total 1,31,741 students had appeared in the Board of School Education, Haryana BSEH Class 10th examination including 78,927 boys and at least 52,814 girls. The pass percentage for the entire state was 94.01 per cent and girls outshined boys. While the pass percentage for girls stood at 96.51 per cent, the boys were at 92.33 per cent.

