HBSE 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Declares Result, Find Steps To Download Score Card

HBSE 12th Result 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has released Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2021 on Monday, July 26. The results have been declared in the second half at around 3.30 pm. Registered students waiting to check their results will be able to check the same on official website as soon as direct link to result is activated on website bseh.org.in. Registered candidates are advised to be ready with details like roll number and registration number for checking HBSE 12th result 2021. To be noted that results of all the streams, Science, commerce, and arts have been declared Jagbir Singh, Chairman, HBSE in a press conference on Monday. This year around 2,21,263 candidates have passed Class 12th exams in which 1,14,416 are male candidates and 1,06,847 are female candidates.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 date and time

Result has been announced on July 26, 2021

Result of all the streams has been announced at around 3.30 PM

HBSE 12th result 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit Haryana Board official website bseh.org.in

Click on the link which displayed ‘Haryana Board class 12 result’

Once the page is opened, enter the class 12th roll number and click on submit/view results

Results will be displayed on the screen, take screenshot or download

Take a printout and keep a hard copy with yourself

OR along with website, the result is also available at the BSEH official mobile app named ‘Board of school education Haryana’. This application is available only on Android devices and can be downloaded from Play Store.

BSEH 12th results 2021: Evaluation Criteria

More than 2.27 lakh students had registered for the Haryana Board exams scheduled to be conducted in 2021. The exams were supposed to be held in the months of April and May. However, exams got cancelled because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the announcement of cancellation of exams, Board came up with evaluation criteria. As per state evaluation criteria, class 10th, 11th, and 12th marks will be considered while preparing the results of class 12th. Weightage policy suggests that 30% marks of class 10th, 10% marks of class 11th will be considered. A major portion of marks that is 60% will be dependent on class 12th internal exams and practical exams. Class 11th marks are getting a minimum weightage of 10% only as HBSE was not able to conduct the final exams in the year 2020.