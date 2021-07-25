HBSE 12th Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow, Check Details Here

HBSE 12th Result 2021 Update: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 12th state board exam results on Monday, July 26. While the Board was expected to announce the result date by Sunday afternoon, it has not been announced yet. As per the sources, the results will now be out on Monday, but the official confirmation has not been made yet. Registered students are advised to check the official website bseh.org.in regularly for all the updates about the result date.

HBSE Class 12th results: Evaluation Criteria

This year more than 2.27 lakh students had registered for the Haryana Board exams. The exams were supposed to be held in the months of April and May. However, it got postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the announcement of cancellation, Board came up with evaluation criteria in the month of July 2021. The criteria were similar to that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) evaluation criteria. As per state evaluation criteria, class 10th, 11th, and 12th marks will be considered while preparing the results of class 12th. Weightage policy suggests that 30% marks of class 10th, 10% marks of class 11th will be considered. Major portion of marks that is 60% will be dependent on class 12th internal exams and practical exams. Class 11th marks are getting a minimum weightage of 10% only as HBSE was not able to conduct the final exams in the year 2020. This happened because of the COVID outbreak in India and the nationalwide lockdowns.

Haryana Open School: Latest News

In another major announcement, students of Haryana Open School can now apply for improvement exams if they want. Haryana Board also announced the state's Open School Result 2021 recently. Students willing to apply for improvement exam and are unsatisfied with their marks can apply on the official website bseh.org.in. The forms are available from Sunday, July 25, and will be available till July 30, 2021. However, the students will have to pay the late fee of Rs. 1000 while filling the application forms.