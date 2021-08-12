HBSE Admit Card 2021 Released For Class 10th & 12th Improvement, Compartment Exams

HBSE Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. The hall tickets uploaded on the official websites are for the 10th and 12th HBSE improvement exam and Haryana Board compartment exam. Haryana Board has uploaded the hall tickets on the official website. Therefore, students who wish to appear for the exams and have registered for the same can download their HBSE Admit Card 2021 from bseh.org.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the admit card is specifically for Secondary/Sr. Secondary Mery Chance/Additional/Improvement Exam August 2021. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and fathers' and mothers' names to download the hall tickets. Here are the steps to download the same. The direct link to see the admit card has also been mentioned below in the article.

HBSE Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Candidates should visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Admit Card for Secondary/Sr. Secondary for Mercy Chance/Additional/Improvement Exam August-2021'

OR here is the direct link to download HBSE improvement exam hall ticket and Haryana Board compartment exam admit card

Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page

Candidates will have to fill in the required details such as previous roll number, Father's Name, and Mother's name and click on submit

The HBSE Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it to carry it to exam centre

Points to consider